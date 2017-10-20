617 views

Russian PM to visit Yerevan on October 24


Serzh Sargsyan and Dmitry Medvedev
Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Upon the invitation of Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Medvedev will pay an official visit to Armenia on October 24.

According to press service of the Armenian government, Karen Karapetyan and Dmitry Medvedev will have a private conversation, followed by negotiations in expanded format.

Dmitry Medvedev will also meet with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

On October 25 Russian PM will participate in activities of the session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Yerevan.

