Armenian President urges to remove technical barriers in EAEU

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today the members of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, who arrived in Yerevan to participate in the council’s session.

Serzh Sargsyan had a meeting with Prime Ministers of the EAEU member states, Karen Karapetyan of Armenia, Dmitry Medvedev of Russia, Sapar Isakov of Kyrgyzstan, Andrey Kobyakov of Belarus, Bakytzhan Sagintayev of Kazakhstan, and Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.



President Sargsyan put a special emphasis on removing the technical barriers that hinder free movement of goods, services, capital and labor, which negatively impacts the anticipated results of integration. He also expressed his hope that this issue and the others, mentioned in the agenda, will get solutions after joint discussions.



Serzh Sargsyan attached importance to informal communication during such meetings, remarking that helps the guests get to know the hosting country better.



The members of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council noted they fully intended to discuss all issues of the agenda.



Dmitry Medvedev attached importance to the efforts aimed at maintaining competitiveness of the EAEU member economies, which provides comfortable life for the citizens.