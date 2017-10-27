725 views

Johannes Hahn: “Armenia-EU agreement will be signed, no doubt”


Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, Johannes Hahn stated that the new Armenia-EU agreement will be signed at the upcoming Eastern Partnership summit in November in Brussels.

Mediamax reports that the commissioner made that statement in Tallinn on October 26, while speaking at the Eastern Partnership Civil Society Conference.

“The agreement with Armenia will be signed, no doubt about it. This is clear, no discussion about it,” said Johannes Hahn, answering the question of Armenian political scientist Stepan Grigoryan.

The commissioner stressed that for the first time a country, which is a member of the Eurasian Union, will sign a far-reaching agreement with the European Union, and “it shows exactly that coexistence is possible”.

“It could serve as a blueprint for others,” added Johannes Hahn.

