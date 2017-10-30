Artsakh comments on Catalonia’s declaration of independence

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Information and Public Relations Department of Artsakh Foreign Ministry has made a comment regarding declaration of independence by Catalonia.

“The right of the people of Catalonia to independently determine their political status through a democratic expression of will is undeniable.



In accordance with a number of fundamental documents of the UN, the international community committed to promote the realization of and respect the right of peoples to self-determination.



We consider it important that resolution of the political crisis between Barcelona and Madrid is achieved by exclusively peaceful means, through dialogue.



In this regard, it should be recalled that it was Azerbaijan’s refusal to recognize the right of the people of Artsakh to self-determination and the use of forceful methods by the official Baku to resolve political issues that transferred the conflict between Azerbaijan and Karabakh to the plane of military actions,” read the comment.