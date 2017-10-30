Gagik Hovhannisyan is appointed Head of Mission of Armenia to NATO

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on the appointement of Gagik Hovhannisyan as Head of Mission of Armenia to NATO.
Before this appointement, Gagik Hovhannisyan led the Arms Control and International Security Department of Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.