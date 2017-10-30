811 views

Gagik Hovhannisyan is appointed Head of Mission of Armenia to NATO


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree on the appointement of Gagik Hovhannisyan as Head of Mission of Armenia to NATO.

Before this appointement, Gagik Hovhannisyan led the Arms Control and International Security Department of Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

