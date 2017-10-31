707 views

Ruben Sadoyan is new Armenian Ambassador to Georgia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia signed a decree today to relieve Yuri Vardanyan of his duties as the Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia.

By another presidential decree, Ruben Sadoyan was appointed to that position, with residence in Tbilisi.

Ruben Sadoyan was born in Yerevan on 22 June, 1968.

In 1989, he graduated from the Yerevan State Institute of Economics.

In 2002, he served as Director of the Arshakuni branch of Yerevan Electricity system CJSC and performed in the same position at the Echmiadzin realization-operation branch in 2002-2003. In 2003-2004, Ruben Sadoyan worked as Deputy Director at Center-Planting of Greenery CJSC.

Sadoyan is a member of the National Assembly of Armenia since 2007.

He is also a member of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia.

Ruben Sadoyan is married, with two children.

