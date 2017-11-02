Armen Ashotyan believes Armenia will connect EAEU and EU

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of Armenian National Assembly, Head of the Armenian Delegation to Euronest Parliamentary Assembly Armen Ashotyan said that signing of the new Armenia-EU agreement will make Armenia the first country to have a legally binding agreement with the European Union while being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union.

Armen Ashotyan made that statement on October 31 during his speech at the opening of the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.



He noted that signing of the agreement will send a message to the international community that EAEU and EU don’t have to be opposing sides and in these circumstances, Armenia can become a link that brings together the different economic and political efforts of the two unions.



Touching upon current conflicts in the Eastern Partnership countries, Armen Ashotyan remarked that Euronest isn’t a platform for conflict settlement, but it can be viewed as a unique way to develop political dialogue between Armenian and Azerbaijani partners.