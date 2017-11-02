Baku follows Orwell’s popular quote, Nalbandian says

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said that Azerbaijan follows George Orwell’s popular quote: "Who controls the present, controls the past.”

Delivering a speech on November 1 at the 39th Session of UNESCO General Conference in Paris, Edward Nalbandian regretfully remarked that some nations use the education for disseminating hate among people.



“School books in Azerbaijan contain a number of similar examples. It is first of all manifested in the statement that Armenians are genetic enemies of Azerbaijanis. The Report on Azerbaijan by European Commission against Racism and Intolerance (ECRI), released in 2016, reads that “Political leaders, educational institutions and media have continued using hate speech against Armenians; an entire generation of Azerbaijanis has now grown up listening to this hateful rhetoric”,” Armenian FM said.



“Heinrich Heine once said that “Where they have burned books, they will end in burning human beings”. Books of famous Azerbaijani novelist were publicly burnt on the streets of Baku only because he was telling the truth about the massacre of the Armenians and making calls for peace.



He introduced the history of his native village in Nakhijevan, which had 12 Armenian churches during his childhood years. All the churches were eventually destroyed. Having perpetrated ethnic cleansing against Armenians, Azerbaijan now intends to eliminate even the memory of Armenians’ existence for tens of thousands of years now. Probably following the popular quote by George Orwell: “Who controls the present, controls the past”, Baku wants to delete the past, since it does not coincide with the imaginary reality that this country created for its people. Those who currently control Azerbaijan think that they can rewrite the history to legitimize their politics of intolerance,” Edwards Nalbandian said.