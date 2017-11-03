Karen Karapetyan meets CIS partners

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan participated today in sessions of CIS Council of Heads of States held in Tashkent.

Armenian PM touched upon the (CIS) Free Trade Agreement, noting that the agreement is considered to be the foundation, which creates opportunities for the advance of mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation in CIS.



Karen Karapetyan stressed that Armenia is ready to continue building relations with CIS member states, expressing his confidence that the future elimination of trade restrictions and implementation of Free Trade Agreement will contribute to economic growth in member states.