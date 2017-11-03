Armenia and India agree to strengthen ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan stated today that Armenia is committed to strengthening ties with India in all sectors, including politics, economy, and humanitarian activity.

The President made that statement at the meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.



Serzh Sargsyan expressed the hope that his visit to India will reinvigorate the centuries-old friendship between the two countries.



Touching upon the economic ties, President Sargsyan noted that Armenia is ready to provide favorable conditions for Indian companies.



Serzh Sargsyan stressed that Armenia’s membership in EAEU will give India an unobstructed access to that huge market.



The Prime Minister of India remarked in his turn that Armenia is a reliable and important partner for India in the Eurasian area. He reminded that Armenian merchants were among the first to reach India and promote trade relations between India and other countries.