Nalbandian to pay an official visit to Israel

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Upon the invitation of Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian will be on official visit to Israel on November 6-7.
According to Armenian MFA, Armenian FM is set to meet with Israeli top officials.
Edward Nalbandian will also meet with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nourhan Manougian.
