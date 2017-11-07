Armenian FM, Israeli Knesset Deputy Speaker hold meeting in Tel Aviv

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian and Israeli Knesset Deputy Speaker, Head of Israel-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Tali Ploskov met in Tel Aviv on November 6 and discussed a number of issues related to efforts in development of Armenia-Israel relations, as well as decentralized collaboration, enhancement of cultural contacts, and promotion of tourism.
Edward Nalbandian stressed the importance of further expansion of inter-parliamentary ties and showcased cooperation between friendship groups in parliaments of both countries and the activity of Armenia-Israel public forum in this context.
The parties touched on historic contacts between Armenian and Jewish people, as well as activities of the Armenian community in Israel and the Jewish community in Armenia.
Nalbandian and Ploskov also spoke about a number of urgent regional issues.
