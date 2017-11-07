Armenian FM visits Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

Yerevan/Mediamax/. On November 6 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian visited Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem and met with Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem, Archbishop Nourhan Manougian.

According to Armenian Foreign Ministry, Edward Nalbandian introduced Nourhan Manougian to the purpose of his visit to Israel and results of the meetings.



The meeting also covered the cooperation of three proprietor denominations of Church of the Holy Sepulchre.