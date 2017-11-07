Israel’s Knesset ready to “support friendly Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Israeli Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein said that "Knesset is ready to provide all-round support to comprehensive development of relations with friendly Armenia”.

Armenian MFA informed that Yuli-Yoel Edelstein made that statement at the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian, who is currently in Israel on an official visit.



The parties shared appreciation for productive collaboration between the parliaments of the two countries and discussed strengthening of inter-parliamentary ties and cooperation within international organizations.



Touching on recognition of the Armenian Genocide by Knesset, Edelstein noted that his opinion on the importance of the recognition is well-known and he expressed it on multiple occasions.