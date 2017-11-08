PACE to continue support for “development of new Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Members, co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Alan Mill and Giuseppe Galati stated today that Armenia entered the next stage of development and reform after the state elections.

They made that statement at the meeting with Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.



The Prime Minister noted in his turn that Armenia had come a long way in preparing legislative reforms.



“We pay special attention to the business environment. We had positive results in the past year, but we also know the weak points and we’re trying to fix them,” said Karapetyan.



PACE co-rapporteurs welcomed the reforms that the Armenian government is implementing.



“We’d like to express our gratitude for two things. Firstly, we thank Armenia for the dignified and serious approach that you showed towards the arriving Syrian refugees, Syrian Armenians in particular. We’re grateful for that and it’s a model other nations can learn from and use as a basis. Secondly, on behalf of the Council of Europe I thank you for the work that Armenian diplomats, representatives, and your delegation to PACE do in Europe. We assure that you will continue to have our support to maintain the pace of building the new Armenia of your dreams,” said Alan Mill.



Karen Karapetyan stressed that Armenia will carry on deepening ties with the Council of Europe according to Armenia’s commitments and political obligations.



“The unconditional fulfillment of those will facilitate expansion of the rule of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms as firm components of our security and sustainable development,” said the Armenian Prime Minister.