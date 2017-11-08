Israel is committed to expanding relations with Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country is committed to expanding relations with Armenia.

According to Armenian MFA, Israeli PM said this on November 7 at the meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian.



Benjamin Netanyahu said that Armenia and Israel have great potential for cooperation.



Armenian FM remarked that Armenia and Israel have recently activated the mutual contacts. He expressed conviction that joint efforts will allow giving new impetus to Armenian-Israeli relations, based on rich historic traditions of friendship.



In addition to issues on bilateral agenda, Netanyahu and Nalbandian covered cooperation within international structures, as well as regional and international issues.



Israeli PM and Armenian FM also touched upon rich historic and cultural heritage of Armenians in Jerusalem.