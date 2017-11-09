President of Moldova visits Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today President of Moldova Igor Dodon will pay an official visit to Armenia

Moldovan President is set to meet Armenian President, Speaker of Armenian National Assembly and Armenian PM. Igor Dodon will visit Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Matenadaran, Tumo Center for Creative Technologies and Chess Academy of Armenia.



President of Moldova will pay tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide at Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex.



Mediamax notes that Igor Dodon, who is considered to be a pro-Russian politician, visits Armenia amid of tensions in Moldova’s domestic politics. Particularly, Constitutional Court of the Republic of Moldova recently allowed the Prime Minister and Speaker of the Parliament of Moldova to appoint ministers bypassing the President.



Igor Dodon stated on October 31 that he will not participate in the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.



“I am not against cooperation with the European Union, but I do not welcome the policy of making our nation to choose between the East and the West,” he said.