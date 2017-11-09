Moldovan President eager to study Armenia’s experience

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Moldova Igor Dodon, who arrived in Armenia on an official visit, said today he wanted to study EAEU member Armenia’s experience of close collaboration with the European Union.

Igor Dodon had a private conversation with President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan after the official welcome ceremony.



“We have keen interest in cooperating with Armenia in all sectors: political, economic, humanitarian. We have no limitations for collaboration both in bilateral and multilateral formats,” said Serzh Sargsyan.



Igor Dodon remarked that this is the first visit of a Moldovan President to Armenia in the 25 years since the two countries established diplomatic relations.



“We consider this visit to be very important. I hope to have a detailed discussion with you on your work experience within EAEU. I know you are planning to sign the cooperation agreement with the European Union soon.



I believe countries like Moldova and Armenia have no other choice but to maintain good relations with everybody, be they from the East or the West. For Moldova, you experience is as relevant as ever,” said Igor Dodon.