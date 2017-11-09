Yerevan views prospects to cooperate with Chisinau

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that Armenia and Moldova have all prerequisites for cooperation.

“We have all prerequisites, including the friendship, mutual trust and cooperation between the two nations, and of course, our common desire to strengthen creative partnership,” Serzh Sargsyan said, summarizing the negotiations with President of Moldova Igor Dodon, who is currently on official visit to Armenia.



Armenian President emphasized that the negotiations featured the commitment of both sides to develop the potential of bilateral ties.



“In our view, our decision last year on the establishment of Embassy of Armenia in Chisinau was a practical step in that direction,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



Touching upon cooperation in the sector of economy, President of Armenia said:



“It is still necessary to support businesses to provide sustainable growth, despite the fact that the trade turnout between Armenia and Moldova has increased by 33% (with exports of Armenian production by 2,1%) in the first 9 months of 2017 as compared to the results of the same period last years.”