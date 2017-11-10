Armenia expects Israel to recognize the Armenian Genocide

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said that Armenia expects Israel to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“We hear more and more public opinion speakers in Israel voice their support for the recognition, including members of the parliament. I had a meeting with Knesset Speaker, who also took quite a clear stance on the importance of recognition of the Armenian Genocide by the Knesset,” Edward Nalbandian said in the interview to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.



The minister paid an official visit to Israel on November 6-7.



In September 2016, Head of Jerusalem Armenian National Committee Georgette Avagyan told Mediamax that Israeli government pressures the Knesset members against recognition of the Armenian Genocide.