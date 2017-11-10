Armenian FM: “Arms trade has a dark side”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian commented on the prospects of purchasing weapons from Israel.

“Arms trade isn’t vegetable trade, it always has a dark side that can lead to certain negative outcomes. The important thing in Armenia-Israel relations is that we have no limitations in talks over any issue. We discuss freely even sensitive issues and we try to find solutions,” Edward Nalbandian said in the interview to the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation.



Touching on opening of embassies in the two countries, the minister said that “as soon as Israel opens an Embassy in Armenia, we will open Armenian embassy in Israel by the principle of reciprocity”.