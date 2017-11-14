724 views

EU appoints new Special Representative for South Caucasus



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Toivo Klaar (Estonia) has been appointed European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

49-year-old Toivo Klaar succeeded Herbert Salber in that position.

Toivo Klaar worked as Head of Division for Central Asia at the European External Action Service in 2014-2017. In 2013-2014 he was the Head of EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia.

Earlier, he held different positions in the European External Action Service, European Commission, and Foreign Ministry of Estonia.

It’s worth noticing that EU assigned the first special representative to the South Caucasus in 2003, appointing Finnish diplomant Heikki Talvitie to the office.

He was succeeded by Peter Semneby (Sweden) in 2006.

The other special representatives for the South Caucasus were Philip Lefort (France), appointed in 2011, and German Herbert Salber, appointed in 2014.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | November 14, 2017 17:28
Presidents of Armenia and Russia to meet on November 15

Society | November 14, 2017 16:38
Armenia opens world’s first National SDG Innovation Lab

Army and Police | November 14, 2017 16:22
Vigen Sargsyan concludes meetings in Los Angeles
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017