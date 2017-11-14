EU appoints new Special Representative for South Caucasus

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Toivo Klaar (Estonia) has been appointed European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

49-year-old Toivo Klaar succeeded Herbert Salber in that position.



Toivo Klaar worked as Head of Division for Central Asia at the European External Action Service in 2014-2017. In 2013-2014 he was the Head of EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia.



Earlier, he held different positions in the European External Action Service, European Commission, and Foreign Ministry of Estonia.



It’s worth noticing that EU assigned the first special representative to the South Caucasus in 2003, appointing Finnish diplomant Heikki Talvitie to the office.



He was succeeded by Peter Semneby (Sweden) in 2006.



The other special representatives for the South Caucasus were Philip Lefort (France), appointed in 2011, and German Herbert Salber, appointed in 2014.