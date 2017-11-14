Presidents of Armenia and Russia to meet on November 15

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will travel to Moscow on November 15 for a working visit by the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Armenian presidential press service informed that Serzh Sargsyan will have a meeting with Vladimir Putin. The parties will discuss the agenda of Armenian-Russian relations and further strengthening and development of the bilateral ties. They will also touch on cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union and the regional issues.



The Presidents will attend the opening ceremony of Days of Armenian Culture in Russia at State Tretyakov Gallery, which is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Russia.