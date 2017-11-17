Armenian President: Progress in our relations with Russia is evident

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that progress is evident in all directions of Armenian-Russian allied relations.

President Sargsyan made that statement at the meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on November 15 in Moscow.



Vladimir Putin noted, “Our teams are working hard on implementation of the agreements that we achieved during your visit to Russia this March.”



“This work produces positive results. I don’t even have to mention our collaboration in political relations, security and economic sector. Cooperation in the latter grew last year and increased by one-third this year, which is undoubtedly a reason to be happy. We would like for that tendency to continue,” said Putin.