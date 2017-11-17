Days of Armenian Culture in Russia kick off

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Presidents of Armenia and Russia Serzh Sargsyan and Vladimir Putin participated in the official opening of Days of Armenian Culture in Russia, held at State Tretyakov Gallery on November 15.

The event started with the exhibition of Martiros Sarian’s works, which involved around 30 pieces from collections of National Gallery of Armenia, Martiros Sarian House-Museum and State Tretyakov Gallery.



Within the frames of the event, Vladimir Putin handed Serzh Sargsyan “Demon and Angel with the Soul of Tamara” painting by Mikhail Vrubel, stolen from Armenia in 1995.