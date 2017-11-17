BLS Spain Visa Center opens in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Spain Visa Application Centre opened today at 14/1 Vardanants St. in Yerevan.

It is operated by BLS International, one of the world’s largest companies dealing with visa, passport and consular outsourcing, attestation and citizen services.



Head of BLS International Armenia Levon Israelyan stated that the need for opening such centers came from the high demand for Armenia-Spain travel.



“Around 10-12,000 people from Armenia visit Spain annually,” he said.



Levon Israelyan also informed that the center will provide only short-term visas. The applications are considered within 15 days.



“Our center will serve applicants as quickly as possible, without queues,” he told.



Spanish Consul in Russia Itziar Taboada noted that opening of the center is an important step towards liberalization of movement to Spain for Armenians.