Sergey Minasyan appointed Armenian Ambassador to Romania

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan signed a decree today on releasing Hamlet Gasparian of the duties of Ambassador of Armenia to Romania.

Upon anther decree of the Armenian President, Deputy Director of Caucasus Institute and political scientist Sergey Minasyan was appointed as new Ambassador of Armenia to Romania, who will reside in Bucharest.



Sergey Minasyan was born in April of 1977, Dilijan.



Sergey Minasyan graduated from Yerevan State University, the Department of International Relations (1993-1998). He holds a PhD in Military History (2002) at the Institute of History under the National Academy of Sciences and Doctor of Political Science degree at the Institute for National Security Studies at the Ministry of Defense of Armenia (2013). He also participated in various trainings, organized by international universities.



Sergey Minasyan has lectured in a number of Armenian universities from 2002.



He led South Caucasus Security and Integration Scientific and Research Center in 2003-2005.



In 2006-2009, Ambassador Minasyan was a researcher at Institute of Political Research of Staff of the President of the Republic of Armenia.



From 2006 he has been the Deputy Director and Head of Political Studies Department at the Caucasus Institute in Yerevan.



Sergey Minasyan is a member of various expert networks.



He speaks Russian, English and Georgian.



