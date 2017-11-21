OSCE/ODIHR to carry on “tradition of cooperating with Armenia”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Director of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Ingibjörg Gísladóttir expressed readiness to carry on the tradition of close cooperation with Armenia.

She made that statement at the meeting with Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian.



ODIHR Director attached importance to Armenia’s contribution to the international efforts in the fight against xenophobia and intolerance, in this context marking the hosting of “Prevention and response to hate crimes against Christians and members of other religious groups” conference, jointly organized in Armenia by the Austrian chairmanship of the OSCE and ODIHR.



Edward Nalbandian shared his appreciation for the fact that OSCE/ODIHR remains an important partner for Armenia in terms of continuous strengthening of democratic institutions, improvement of electoral processes, and establishment of the rule of law.



The parties noted that Ingibjörg Gísladóttir’s first visit to Armenia as the Director of ODIHR is a great opportunity for exchanging ideas about the Armenia-ODIHR collaboration.