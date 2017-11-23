Armenia urges to stop exploiting religion in conflicts

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said today that religion is frequently exploited in the conflicts that have nothing to do with faith.

The minister made that statement at the “Preventing and Countering Hate Crimes against Christians and Members of other Religious Groups - Perspectives from the OSCE and Beyond” OSCE conference.



“Certain organizations, based on the accord between religions, support the mentioned claims and thus aggravate the already complicated situation in the conflicts. We believe that the OSCE and the member states who are also involved in such religion-based agencies should resolutely reject this dangerous approach. As a matter of fact, many of current destructive conflicts are between representatives of the same religion, which is especially obvious in the example of the Middle East,” said Edward Nalbandian.



Minister Nalbandian noted that Iraq’s Yazidis became the main victims of religion-based violence in Middle East and Armenia raised the issue of protection of the Yazidi people on multiple global platforms, including the OSCE.



He stressed that “beheadings and other vile atrocities in the style of Daesh are no longer limited to the Middle East”.



“The latest studies show that Daesh ranks have been filled by a high number of fighters from the OSCE members that border Armenia. It is a concerning fact for us and I am certain that many member states of the OSCE share this concern,” stated Edward Nalbandian.