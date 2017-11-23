1769 views

Armenia urges to stop exploiting religion in conflicts


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said today that religion is frequently exploited in the conflicts that have nothing to do with faith.

The minister made that statement at the “Preventing and Countering Hate Crimes against Christians and Members of other Religious Groups - Perspectives from the OSCE and Beyond” OSCE conference.

“Certain organizations, based on the accord between religions, support the mentioned claims and thus aggravate the already complicated situation in the conflicts. We believe that the OSCE and the member states who are also involved in such religion-based agencies should resolutely reject this dangerous approach. As a matter of fact, many of current destructive conflicts are between representatives of the same religion, which is especially obvious in the example of the Middle East,” said Edward Nalbandian.

Minister Nalbandian noted that Iraq’s Yazidis became the main victims of religion-based violence in Middle East and Armenia raised the issue of protection of the Yazidi people on multiple global platforms, including the OSCE.

He stressed that “beheadings and other vile atrocities in the style of Daesh are no longer limited to the Middle East”.

“The latest studies show that Daesh ranks have been filled by a high number of fighters from the OSCE members that border Armenia. It is a concerning fact for us and I am certain that many member states of the OSCE share this concern,” stated Edward Nalbandian.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | November 23, 2017 10:24
Armenian President to attend EaP Summit in Brussels

5/10/15 | November 23, 2017 10:09
5/10/15: NATO Summit in Prague, arrival of OMX, Ohanyan’s visit to Afghanistan

Society | November 22, 2017 17:03
Armenia and France to exchange experience in rescue operations
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017