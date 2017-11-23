Armenian President to attend EaP Summit in Brussels

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan will travel to Brussels today for a working visit.

Serzh Sargsyan will participate in the European People’s Party (EPP) and the Eastern Partnership (EaP) summits on November 23-24.



In the framework of this visit, the President of Armenia will have meetings with King Philippe of Belgium and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.



Signing of the new Armenia-EU agreement is expected to take place at the EaP Summit.



On November 21, Mediamax was informed by a reliable source at European Comission that there are no obstacles left to signing of the new agreement between Armenia and the European Union, and the document will be certainly signed at the EaP Summit on November 24 in Brussels.



The source also stated that all EU member states already authorized the European Commission to sign the agreement on behalf of the EU.