EU Commissioner: Joint Declaration of EaP Summit will be agreed

Yerevan/Mediamax/. EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn commented today on disagreements regarding the wording of Joint Declaration of Eastern Partnership Summit to be held on November 24 in Brussels.
Mediamax’s special correspondent reports form Brussels that EU Commissioner said that:
“The final documents of such significant events are discussed and agreed until the last moment. But I have a strong conviction that we will sign a declaration tomorrow which will be acceptable for all the 31 participating member states.”
Johannes Hahn said that the declaration will cover all the directions of development of relations between EU and partner states until 2020.
