Serzh Sargsyan: EU-Armenia agreement will open new chapter in bilateral ties

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan expressed conviction today that signing of Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement will start a new chapter in Armenia-EU relations, giving the opportunity to deepen bilateral ties with EU and member states.

President Sargsyan said this at the meeting with Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel.



According to Serzh Sargsyan, Armenia is interested in activation of Armenian-Belgian dialogue.



Serzh Sargsyan suggested Belgian PM to encourage Belgian companies to consider Armenia as a destination for doing business, taking into consideration the favorable investment environment, formed in the country and its involvement in various integration processes.



Serzh Sargsyan invited Charles Michel to Armenia for participating in the 17th Summit of International Organisation of La Francophonie to be held in October of 2018.