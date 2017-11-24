Eastern Partnership Summit kicks off in Brussels

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Eastern Partnership Summit has begun in Brussels.

Armenian presidential press service informed that President of the European Council Donal Tusk, President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and Prime Minister of Estonia (current holder of EU Council presidency) Jüri Ratas greeted the participants before the start of the summit.



It’s worth mentioning that the signing of the new Armeni-EU agreement is expected to take place during the summit.



EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy Johannes Hahn commented on the EaP Declaration on November 23, saying:



“Final documents of such significant events are discussed and agreed until the last moment. But I have a strong conviction that we will sign a declaration tomorrow, which will be acceptable for all 31 participating member states.”