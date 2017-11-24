Joint Declaration of EaP Summit is agreed, Latvian FM said

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Latvia Edgars Rinkēvičs stated today that the text of the Joint Declaration of Eastern Partnership Summit was agreed by all 31 participating states.
According to Mediamax’s special correspondent in Brussels, Edgars Rinkēvičs particularly said:
“Although EaP Summit in Riga showed that even in this case one of the sides may refuse to sign the document at the last moment, I think this time we succeeded in finding the right wording, which is acceptable for everyone.”
