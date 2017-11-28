Iranian FM to visit Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. On November 28 Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif will pay a visit to Armenia.
According to Armenian MFA, the Iranian FM will be received by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan and Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan.
The negotiations between Mohammad Javad Zarif and Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian are set on the same day.
The Armenian and Iranian FMs will participate in the opening ceremony of Armenian-Iranian business forum.
