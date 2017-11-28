726 views

Armenia and Iran strengthen ties in all areas


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian stated that Armenian-Iranian relations have developed dynamically, expanding onto new areas.

“We can see substantial potential for developing bilateral cooperation and we intend to deepen, expand and strengthen it by joint efforts,” the minister stated after the meeting with Foreign Minister of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif in Yerevan.

Edward Nalbandian stressed that “establishment of EAEU-Iran cooperation can secure progress in development of Armenian-Iranian economic relations”.

Mohammad Javad Zarif noted that political and economic relations between Armenia and Iran have good opportunities for development.

“We want to record success in all areas,” said Minister Zarif.

Comments

