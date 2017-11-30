807 views

Emmanuel Macron to visit Armenia in 2018


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of France Emmanuel Macron will visit Armenia in 2018.

Ambassador of France to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte told this during his meeting with Minister of Economic Development and Investments of Armenia Suren Karayan on November 29.

Emmanuel Macron is expected to visit Armenia within the frames of the 17th Summit of La Francophonie to be held on October 11-12 of 2018.

