Armenian FM comments on the status of Jerusalem

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian has commented on the status of Jerusalem.

On December 6 President of the United States of America Donald Trump made a decision on recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which caused discontent in Turkey and a number of Arabic countries.



“The status of Jerusalem is one of the most important issues on the international agenda and it could be solved through the negotiations within the context of the acceptable solution for the parties to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This can pave the way for the establishment of a lasting peace and security.



Jerusalem has a centuries old Armenian presence, a rich Armenian historical and cultural heritage. Armenian Apostolic Church is one of the major guardians of the Christian Holy Places. Therefore, we attentively follow all developments with regard to Jerusalem,” Nalbandian said.



