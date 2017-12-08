Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem concerned over Trump decision

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Head of the press service of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem, Archimandrite Koryun Baghdasarian told Mediamax that all spiritual leaders of Jerusalem signed a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, expressing their concern over his recent decision on the status of Jerusalem.



“We believe that the mentioned decision may lead to clashes and new wave of violence, and worsen current suffering. We called on the U.S. President to review his statement,” said Archimandrite Baghdasarian.



According to him, any kind of tension following Trump’s statement can have direct impact on local Armenians and the Armenian Patriarchate.



“We have read press reports that protests are already taking place in Palestine. We wish for the parties to solve the issue through negotiations,” he stated.



Chairman of the Armenian National Committee of Jerusalem Hakob Sevan told Mediamax that the local Armenian population is in “suspended mood” at the moment.



According to him, Israel has been waiting for such statement from Trump for a long time, but it cannot be helpful to establishing peace between the parties to the conflict.



“We have to wait and see what happens. Plenty of similar statements may be given, but the two nations should co-exist peacefully,” said Hakob Sevan.