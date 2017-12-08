Armenian FM: closure of OSCE Office set a negative precedent

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian announced that "the closure of OSCE Office in Yerevan set a very negative precedent.”

“The consequences of the closure of OSCE Office in Yerevan affected the essence of OSCE, which is aimed at settling issues through dialogue and cooperation instead of forcing a state’s position to the detriment of other participating states and the organization as whole,” Edward Nalbandian announced during his speech at the session of the OSCE Ministerial Council.



“Having disrespected OSCE commitments and closed OSCE Office in Azerbaijan, this country targeted and closed the last fully operating OSCE Mission in the region. It is especially regrettable that the office was closed despite the willingness and efforts of Armenia and all OSCE participating states (except for Azerbaijan), directed at keeping the structure,” Edward Nalbandian noted.



He reminded that OSCE German and Austrian chairmanships denied the allegations of Azerbaijan against OSCE Office in Yerevan.



Armenian FM emphasized that Yerevan is committed to continuing close cooperation within the frames of OSCE.