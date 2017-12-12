Yerevan to kick off NATO Week on December 13

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Yerevan will hold the 11th NATO Week between December 13 and 18 in the framework of the Armenia-NATO Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP).

The NATO Week events will kick off at 12:00 p.m. with a discussion on Armenia-NATO for the press in the NATO Information Center in Armenia.



At 16:00 – 17:00, December 14, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia will hold the traditional telebridge between Armenian peacekeepers involved in the NATO mission in Afghanistan and their families.



At 9:00 - 16:00, December 15, the National Assembly of Armenia will host the international seminar “Parliamentary oversight of the armed forces”.



A visit to Vazgen Sargsyan Military Institute of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia is scheduled for December 16.



At 11:00 – 13:00, December 16, the Yerevan State University will hold a conference dedicated to the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace and Security.