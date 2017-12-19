Rose Gottemoeller: NATO-Armenia cooperation is successful

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Deputy Secretary General of NATO Rose Gottemoeller has stated today that the Armenia-NATO cooperation is built on a strong foundation.
“NATO and Armenia collaborated very successfully in the last 25 years. Armenia is one of the unique NATO partners, whose troops continuously participate in the peacekeeping missions in Kosovo and Afghanistan. The work that we have done together has made our partnership very strong,” Rose Gottemoeller said at the meeting with the students of the Yerevan State University in Yerevan. The meeting took place within the NATO Week in Armenia.
Touching on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, NATO Deputy Secretary General has expressed regret regarding the continuous lack of solution to the issue.
“It is very important that Armenia and Azerbaijan work together on the settlement. We are glad to see the two parties’ recent efforts in organization of high-level meetings,” said Rose Gottemoeller.
