Armenia successfully implements its IPAP with NATO

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian said today that the fifth edition of Armenian Individual Partnership Action Plan (IPAP) with NATO is currently successfully implemented.

He said this when summing up the results of his meeting with NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller.



Edward Nalbandian attached special importance to the launch of Trust Fund by NATO, which provides for the elimination of Armenia’s out of service armament and military equipment.



Touching upon the continuous participation of Armenia in international peacekeeping operations, Minister Nalbandian said that Armenia has turned from security consumer to security provider.



Edward Nalbandian informed that he introduced Rose Gottemoeller to the latest developments in the settlement of NK issue. He attached importance to the fact that NATO has always expressed its support towards the efforts of Co-Chairs of OSCE Minsk Group.