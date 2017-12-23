2321 views

Armenia’s Representative to UN talks dangers of hate speech


Photo: Press service of Armenian Foreign Ministry


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Permanent Representative of Armenia to the United Nations Zohrab Mnatsakanyan participated in “Open Debate on Addressing Complex Contemporary Challenges to International Peace and Security”

According to the Armenian MFA, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that the manifestations of hate speech, intolerance, xenophobia and discrimination based on race and national identity should be appropriately addressed by the international community, especially when propagated by political authorities.

Touching upon the crimes, committed against representatives of certain religious and national groups in the Middles East, Zohrab Mnatsakanyan reminded that Armenia provided shelter to more than 22 000 refugees from Syria.

He also attached special importance to Armenia’s participation in UN peacekeeping missions in Lebanon and Mali.

