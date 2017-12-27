Armenian and Georgian Presidents talk cooperation and regional security

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has reiterated the readiness to strengthen cooperation with Georgia in the spirit of friendship, mutual understanding and accord.

The President made that statement after the meeting with President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili on December 25 in Tbilisi.



“We have discussed the matters of regional security and stability in South Caucasus. In this context, we have attached importance to maintaining balanced and constructive approaches in the issues sensitive for each other. We agree that a comprehensive and long-term settlement of conflicts can be achieved solely by peaceful means, within accepted formats and only through negotiations.



Photo: Press service of the Armenian President