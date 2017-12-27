Armenian President concludes official visit to Georgia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has finished his two-day official visit to Georgia.

The Armenian presidential press service has informed that Serzh Sargsyan had a private conversation with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili before leaving the country.



The parties discussed the notable progress in trade relations between the two countries in 2017 as well as active cooperation in tourism, power sector, IT, and several other areas.



Serzh Sargsyan noted that the centuries old common history obliges the Armenian and Georgian authorities to serve truly during their terms in the office.



The parties also touched upon Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili’s visit to Armenia, scheduled for near future.