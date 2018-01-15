773 views

OSCE media freedom representative condemns jailing of journalist in Azerbaijan


Yerevan/Mediamax/. The OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Désir condemned the sentencing of journalist Afghan Mukhtarli to six years in prison in Azerbaijan.

“The sentence, based on spurious charges against the investigative journalist, is a clear attack on free media. Silencing independent journalists can never be accepted. I hope that this verdict will be overturned on appeal,” said Désir, who previously called on the authorities to drop all charges against Mukhtarli and respect his right to freedom of expression.

Mukhtarli was reportedly abducted in Tbilisi in May 2017 and Harlem Désir recalled that the investigation by Georgian authorities has still not been completed.

