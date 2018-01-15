Abashidze talks prospects of transport coridors through Abkhazia and South Ossetia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Special Representative of the Prime Minister of Georgia for relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze commented on prospects of transport communication through the territory of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

“In 2011 Georgia and Russia signed the Agreement on Basic Principles for a Mechanism of Customs Administration and Monitoring of Trade in Goods, for the implementation of which the sides agreed on inviting a neutral Swiss company. After a long preparatory period the Georgian side signed a contract with Swiss representatives in December last year. Now it’s Russia’s turn to finalize a similar contract, which will be followed by the implementation of this extraordinary deal,” Abashidze told in an interview to Nezavisimaya Gazeta Russian newspaper.



“I would like to especially stress that it is a Georgian-Russian agreement, so every issue should be discussed either in Tbilisi or Moscow with the assistance of Swiss colleagues,” he clarified.



Mediamax notes that Armenia will significantly benefit once the issue is solved, since the country will be able to overcome the transport blockade, resulting from the actions of Azerbaijan and Turkey.