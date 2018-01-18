1838 views

Bradley Busetto completes his mission in Armenia


Photo: MFA


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received today Bradley Busetto, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Armenia, on the completion of his mission in Armenia.

According to Armenian MFA, Edward Nalbandian highly appreciated Bradley Busetto’s contribution in the efficient implementation of UN projects in Armenia.

Armenian FM awarded Bradley Busetto with Medal of Honor of Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Comments

