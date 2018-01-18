Bradley Busetto completes his mission in Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian received today Bradley Busetto, UN Resident Coordinator and UNDP Resident Representative for Armenia, on the completion of his mission in Armenia.
According to Armenian MFA, Edward Nalbandian highly appreciated Bradley Busetto’s contribution in the efficient implementation of UN projects in Armenia.
Armenian FM awarded Bradley Busetto with Medal of Honor of Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.