Turkey expect US “not to back terrorists”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has stated that the future of American-Turkish relations depends of the next steps of Washington.

Cavusoglu has reminded in the interview to Haber Turk that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson doubted that the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in Syria fired shots at the Turkish territory, TASS reports.



“We do not know where they get the data. We take into consideration what we have seen and lived ourselves. I have told him to check his data sources and stop speaking to us from the point of view of YPG,” said Cavusoglu.



He also added they “expected USA to back Turkey, not terrorists”.



“The future of our relations with the US depends of the next steps of Washington. I personally do what I have to do, otherwise my country will be in danger. We will fear no one. If we have to die, we will die, but we will never live in fear,” stated Cavusoglu.